Ecclesiastical makes a hat-trick of director appointments

Ecclesiastical has made a trio of senior leadership appointments including Helen Richards taking on the newly created group organisational resilience director role.

Ecclesiastical noted the position reflected its continued investment in organisational resilience as a strategic priority for the business.

It added that the extensive business and customer expertise of Richards, pictured, would help the insurer further develop and strengthen its approach going forward.

Helen’s journey from graduate trainee to group organisational resilience director is a fantastic example of the opportunities available within our business.Richard Coleman, Ecclesiastical

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