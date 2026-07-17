Kent broker halted from doing regulated activity by the FCA

The Financial Conduct Authority has today announced Anthony Jones has agreed to stop carrying out any Part 4A permission regulated activity, meaning it can't provide any services on behalf of an insurer.

The regulator noted the Dartford-based broker, founded in 1983, halted activity on 9 July 2026.

It explained Anthony Jones cannot provide any services on behalf of an insurer, including selling new insurance policies, offering renewals, or providing any advice to new or existing consumers.

According to Anthony Jones’ website it provides business insurance, commercial motor, and personal lines cover.

It spotlights transport and cargo, truck HGV owner operators, vape and electronic cigarette