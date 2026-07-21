Q&A: Gallagher’s Nick Harris

The CEO of Gallagher’s UK and Ireland retail division, Nick Harris, reflects on his two years in the role, growing in the soft market, restructuring after deals and the one that never happened.

The quality of the people we have here. We’ve got a fantastic group of people who do a wonderful job for the clients.

Having been away for 14 years [in Australia], you come back and forget how big the insurance market is here.

The culture of the company. We have people going above and beyond for clients every single day in a very tough, challenging environment.