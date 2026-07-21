Q&A: Gallagher’s Nick Harris
The CEO of Gallagher’s UK and Ireland retail division, Nick Harris, reflects on his two years in the role, growing in the soft market, restructuring after deals and the one that never happened.Q: On your two-year anniversary of joining Gallagher, what are the three biggest things you’ve learned?
The quality of the people we have here. We’ve got a fantastic group of people who do a wonderful job for the clients.
Having been away for 14 years [in Australia], you come back and forget how big the insurance market is here.
The culture of the company. We have people going above and beyond for clients every single day in a very tough, challenging environment.Q: Six months into the role you said
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