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PremFina adds £400m with Lloyds bank debt deal

Pound sign and gold graph

PremFina has secured a £400m senior debt facility provided by UK bank Lloyds, with the insurance premium finance provider confirming it would support the growth of its loan book.

The senior debt has come through three months after PremFina unveiled a £100m upsize and extension of its junior capital funding partnership with Waterfall Asset Management, an investment adviser focusing in private credit and asset-based lending.

The support from a leading UK bank such as Lloyds alongside Waterfall Asset Management strengthens our funding platform to support continued growth of the business.Sharon Bishop, PremFina

Sharon Bishop, CEO of PremFina, said: “This transaction is another

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