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Travelers-owned broker posts double-digit revenue and profit growth in 2025

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Simply Business grew post-tax profit by 27% and revenue by 10% in 2025.

The results, for holding company XBridge, filed at Companies House showed profit after tax reached £46.4m as turnover hit £216.3m.

RelatedSimply Business adds Allianz to SME insurer panel 

Simply Business has expanded its product provider panel with the inclusion of Allianz UK.

According to the Top 100 UK broker, which specialises in landlord and SME policies, the year-on-year revenue rise was driven by “a strong performance within new business sales and a growing renewals book”.

It detailed the

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