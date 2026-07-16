‘No way’ Konsileo selling up following capital raise

John Warburton, co-founder and CEO of Konsileo, has confirmed the firm will not be putting itself on the market after a capital raise, and explained it will “ramp up” broker hiring despite continuing to report losses.

According to its Companies House filing during the year ending 31 December 2025, Konsileo “commenced its preparations for the 2026 capital raise including engaging with a corporate finance adviser”.

Warburton, pictured, explained to Insurance Age: “We’re raising around £5m through equity, and there might be some debt restructure, a bit of tweaking of debt in there as well.

“We’ve drawn £3m of the £5m of equity. The rest is on its way to us, it’s been committed. We’ve got very supportive