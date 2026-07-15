Defaqto sees ‘first signs’ of a turn in home insurance pricing

Home insurance premium falls slowed markedly during the second quarter of 2026, with prices actually rising in June, according to the latest Defaqto Market Pricing data.

Defaqto, which bought Pearson Ham Group’s market pricing business for £11m in January, noted the average of the five most competitive quoted premiums for combined buildings and contents insurance fell by 0.7% during the second quarter.

However, it flagged that while prices dropped by 0.4% in April and 1.2% in May, they reversed direction with a 1% increase in June.

RelatedDefaqto spends £11m snapping up pricing business

Defaqto has bought Pearson Ham Group’s market pricing business for £11m.

Defaqt