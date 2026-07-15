Claims heads the list as Aviva delves into broker demands
Claims service topped the list of broker priorities in the latest Broker Barometer from Aviva looking at the support the sector values most from insurers.
Almost half of brokers (46%) picked faster claims settlement as the thing they want most from providers.
According to the poll, 30% of respondents said the claims experience is a key influence on a client’s purchasing decisions.
The findings, drawn from the views of 250 brokers in January and February, build on the previously released details ahead of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference this May in which 52% said it was ‘Time:To’ improve insurer relationships.
In the latest
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