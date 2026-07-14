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Q&A: Edward Hill, chief commercial officer at Admiral Business

Edward Hill, chief commercial officer at Admiral Business

Admiral has over 70 broker relationships and more to come. It moved into taxi earlier this year and is eyeing up more opportunities, Edward Hill tells Insurance Age, as he shares his journey to becoming chief commercial officer at Admiral Business.

Q: What is the history of Admiral Business?

Admiral Business was set up about five years ago under the name Toolbox; it was a very different proposition to what it is now. It was a B2C proposition focused on, as the name suggests, providing insurance solutions to trades people directly. We were not working with brokers or any kind of embedded channel partners at that time.

Q: How did it evolve?

About two years ago, we then started looking to change. We rebranded and our strategy developed. From a

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