Member funds continue to track up at Biba in 2025

Member funds at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association topped £7m in 2025, as the trade body maintained the growth seen in recent years.

The £7.14m result, posted in a filing at Companies House, was 8.6% ahead of 2024, which had already built on rises of 14%, 13% and 21% in the previous three years.

The document also put headcount at 32, identical to the figure in 2024.

In line with previous annual reports and accounts the not-for-profit trade body did not reveal profit and loss.

However, in a statement Biba detailed in the year ending 31 December 2025 turnover increased to £8.6m.

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