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Insurance Age

People Moves: 6 – 10 July 2026

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    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: New Star Underwriting, Pen, Markel, Markerstudy and Equipsme.

New Star Underwriting names executive director

Pat Wood has been appointed executive director at New Star Underwriting.

He brings 35 years of insurance market experience.

Antony Broome of New Star Underwriting, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pat to New Star. He brings exceptional market knowledge, deep underwriting experience and a proven ability to build profitable portfolios. His appointment is an important step in the

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