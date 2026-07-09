Aventum CEO calls out “questionable” rates

David Bearman, CEO of Aventum Group, has warned managing general agents that capacity providers may “wake up” after “questionable” rating action in certain lines.

Having described the MGA market as “healthy”, Bearman, pictured left, assessed rate adequacy in certain sectors will start to come into question “sooner rather than later”.

In a fireside chat at the Managing General Agents’ Association’s annual conference on 7 July, he said: “In certain lines, we are seeing some questionable things going on. You question whether that’s even going to be sustainable in the immediate term, let alone the longer term.

“And therefore capacity will start to wake up and