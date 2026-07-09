Aviva and Axis partner on renewable energy Lloyd’s consortium

Aviva and specialty insurer Axis have together launched a Lloyd’s consortium to support new renewable energy projects, designed to simplify placement for brokers and clients.

With a total capacity of £200m, the ‘A-Squared Consortium’ will focus on onshore renewable energy construction and operational risks for UK projects.

It will offer up to 100%-line size for qualifying risks, or take significant lead positions, and provide “consistent underwriting expertise across technologies”.

Through the consortium, the pair will streamline quoting and placement through a co-ordinated approach, and deliver shared risk engineering insights, they noted.

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