Axa doubles properties count for landlord insurance
Axa Insurance UK has doubled the number of properties accepted on its digital landlord product, raising the limit from 10 to 20.
The insurer claimed the switch will make it easier for customers to expand portfolios and grow their businesses, and reflected its commitment to “support customers both now and in the future”.
The provider, which has been rolling out product enhancements throughout the year, said the latest move came after canvassing brokers’ opinions and promised there would be more to come.
In May, it upgraded its commercial fleet risk management proposition with new services for SMEs, mini-fleet and larger
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