Acrisure launches HNW private office service after Smith Greenfield buy

Acrisure UK has built on the recent purchase of high-net-worth specialist broker Smith Greenfield with the launch of Acrisure Private Office.

The new service is designed to support HNW individuals and families with complex personal insurance needs in the UK.

Acrisure snapped up Smith Greenfield in April naming founder Steve Smith head of private clients.

According to the consolidator Acrisure Private Office has been created to provide an integrated approach, giving clients a single, trusted relationship to oversee and coordinate insurance needs.

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Acrisure UK Broking has purchased three