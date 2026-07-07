Addept rolls out legal expenses for caravan and leisure home owners

Addept Insurance Services has launched ‘Pitch+’, a dedicated caravan and leisure home owners’ legal protection solution.

The managing general agent listed ‘Pitch+’ spans owners of touring and static caravans, motorhomes and park homes and is available as an add-on to core policies.

RelatedCeta teams with Addept for wholesale rent guarantee products

Digital niche personal lines broker Ceta has launched four rent guarantee products on a wholesale basis underwritten by managing general agent Addept.

The cover enables the policyholder to pursue or defend contractual and site owner disputes, defend criminal prosecutions