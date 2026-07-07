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MGAs urged to “specialise relentlessly” – McGill & Partners’ Lloyd

tipping point
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

John Lloyd, chairman of McGill & Partners, has called on managing general agents to “specialise relentlessly” during the soft market.

“The MGA model wins because it goes deep where others go broad, protect that in a soft market,” Lloyd said at the MGAA’s Annual Conference today.

“There will be a temptation to chase volume, to expand appetite to write business you don’t fully understand, resist it. Your specialism is your boat, guard it fiercely.”

He has never shied away from calling out poor practice or behaviour. Personally, as CEO I have always valued his support and advice, and have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside him

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