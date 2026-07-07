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FCA cancels broker permissions

cancelled-stamp

The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled Tony Tyler Insurance Services’ permission to trade.

The regulator issued the cancellation on 6 July ending the firm’s ability to carry on any regulated activities with immediate effect.

According to the authority it took the action because it considered the broker was “carrying on no regulated activity”.

Tony Tyler Insurance Services was authorised on 14 January 2005 with Part 4A permission to conduct consumer credit business and insurance distribution.

The FCA detailed the firm had failed to submit Retail Mediation Activities Returns and CCR009

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