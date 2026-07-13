Broking Success: Gazelle Risks, Gary Williamson – Growing the core specialisms

Gary Williamson, founder and managing director of Gazelle Risks, has outlined plans to grow in the contractors market and how going through the same pain as its clients has became the firm’s pitch.

Gazelle Risk

GWP: £3.5m

Locations: London, Leeds, and Manchester

Staff: Nine

Specialisms: Recruitment, contractors and construction

What was your career in insurance before launching Gazelle?

Some 30 plus years ago I started in insurance at 18 by accident. I got interviewed for a high street insurance broker back in the day, selling car insurance.

It took me a few years to consider myself a proper insurance professional. I bounced about a couple of high street brokers and ended up in a commercial