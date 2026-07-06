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John Lewis re-enters car insurance with Ageas, Axa and Covéa

Cars in car park
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

John Lewis Money has relaunched its car insurance offering with Ageas, Axa and Covéa following the household brand becoming a broker earlier this year.

The newly minted broker claimed the trio had been chosen based on their experience, breadth of coverage and customer service.

The two-tier proposition – premier and essentials – gives customers more flexibility, the firm stated.

In March, John Lewis Money became a regulated insurance broker and went live with a panel including Axa, Prestige Underwriting and Covéa for home insurance in April, with car to follow this summer.

Ageas joined John Lewis Money’s panel of home insurers last month, taking

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