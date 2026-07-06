Aviva broadens cyber offering appetite and cover

Aviva has strengthened its cyber proposition, broadening its appetite with the introduction of cover to support a wider range of clients as threats continue to evolve.

Available digitally on both Fast Trade and Acturis eTrade indemnity limits for Cyber Complete have increased from £2m to £5m, turnover increased to £100m, and cover extended to more trades, including media risks.

The update featuring new wording has also included clearer protection for AI driven attacks, including deep-fakes and digital impersonation.

The move came as research from Aviva in December found 36% of SMEs ranked cyber as their most significant risk. At the time the insurer urged