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Aviva completes HNW team restructure after exits

Ann Owen Aviva
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Aviva Private Clients has made two appointments as part of the restructure of its leadership team following recent personnel departures.

Tom French, previously head of private client sales, has been promoted to the expanded role of head of commercial and distribution of the insurer’s high-net-worth business.

French will be responsible for leading new business underwriting, sales and distribution, and development and marketing teams within APC.

We have ambitious growth plans for Aviva Private Clients, and the recently announced expansion into Lloyd’s allows us to access important new markets.Ann Owen, APC

The insurer has also named

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