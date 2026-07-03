FSCS compensation from broker pot slides back under £700,000
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme paid out £659,000 in the year ended 31 March 2026 for claims caused by the general insurance distribution class in which brokers sit.
It was a lower payout than in 2024/25 when the total stood at £722,000 and continued the trend of hovering around £700,000 given the £629,000 bill in 2023/24.
There were no new firm failures in the broker class during 2025/26 and in keeping with previous years most claims related to payment protection insurance.
When firms fail, confidence matters. FSCS provides that confidence by helping people receive compensation as quickly as possible and maintain access to essential financial services.Martyn
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