Open GI adds Covéa property product to panel

Open GI has expanded its panel, adding Covéa’s property owners product, which offers commercial building cover of £1m and contents up to £50,000, Insurance Age can reveal.

Available on Open GI’s SME commercial lines platform and via imarket, the product provides cover for up to 10 commercial and residential properties under a single ‘all risks’ policy.

The property owners product provides the extensions as standard, including:

Contract works – £250,000Illegal cultivation of drugs – £5,000Malicious damage by residential tenants – £5,000Replacement of keys and resetting of digital locks – £5,000Theft of fixed fabric of buildings – £25,000Unauthorised use of