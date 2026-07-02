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Open GI adds Covéa property product to panel

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    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Open GI has expanded its panel, adding Covéa’s property owners product, which offers commercial building cover of £1m and contents up to £50,000, Insurance Age can reveal.

Available on Open GI’s SME commercial lines platform and via imarket, the product provides cover for up to 10 commercial and residential properties under a single ‘all risks’ policy.

The property owners product provides the extensions as standard, including:

Contract works – £250,000Illegal cultivation of drugs – £5,000Malicious damage by residential tenants – £5,000Replacement of keys and resetting of digital locks – £5,000Theft of fixed fabric of buildings – £25,000Unauthorised use of

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