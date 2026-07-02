Allianz backs Movo AR motor MGA launch Slick Cover

Allianz has launched a “digital-first” car insurance managing general agent Slick Cover, an appointed representative of Movo Partnership.

The insurer claims the MGA model enables innovative, lower-cost digital propositions for customers; and that Slick Cover will allow it to “quickly develop new digital propositions”.

Allianz added it took under six months for Slick Cover to go from the idea stage to selling its first motor policy.

The creation of the MGA was led by Darya Dara, pictured, CEO of Slick Cover.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, but this really shows that large organisations like Allianz can still be forward