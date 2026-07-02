DCL survey pinpoints claims service in commercial motor as ‘key battleground’

More than two-thirds of commercial motor brokers say claims handling quality and risk management support decide where they place fleet business when premiums are broadly comparable, according to research by Direct Commercial Limited.

The polling in May and June, across 111 UK brokers involved in the commercial motor markets, found 67% of brokers would prioritise the factors over policy wording, underwriting turnaround times or digital trading functionality.

According to the managing general agent, nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents described claims service as “business critical” when selecting commercial motor markets.

Insurance Age previously revealed the value of the Acturis Commercial Broking Index dropped 3.6% in