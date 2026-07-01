Policy Expert renews capacity with Bridgehaven

Personal lines specialist Policy Expert has renewed its capacity with Bridgehaven until the end of December 2029 in a partnership expected to support around £1.75 billion of premium.

Policy Expert first teamed up with Bridgehaven in 2024 for a two-year stint. Bridgehaven came on board as a second capacity provider as part of a new co-insurance arrangement with existing backer Accredited.

Our model combines specialist fronting and reinsurance expertise with disciplined underwriting governance, offering scalable, structured reinsurance solutions that enable MGA’s like Policy Expert to succeed.Paul Jewell, Bridgehaven

Accredited signed a six-year deal with Policy Expert in 2022