Zurich launches life sciences offering in UK

Zurich has unveiled a life science insurance offering in the UK and Europe to address “critical risk exposures”.

The insurer claimed the solution combined “specialist underwriting with its leading risk engineering and claims capabilities”.

It listed the launch will address the sector’s critical risk exposures across product liability, property, business interruption, as well as marine, and accident and health.

Zurich explained the rollout expands end-to-end protection across the life sciences value chain through locally admitted and globally coordinated coverage programs.

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