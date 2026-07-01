Alasdair Stewart retires from Axa

Axa UK marketing and broker development director Alasdair Stewart has confirmed his retirement after 15 years with the insurer.

Stewart joined Axa in May 2011 coming on board as marketing and communications director. He held the post for four years before stepping up to his next role.

Prior to Axa, his second stint at the insurer, his CV includes roles at Independent and at the Chartered Insurance Institute. He spent two and half years at the CII as head of corporate development for general insurance before making the switch to Axa.

During his time at Axa he was a judge on Insurance Age’s Broker Apprentice series in 2017.