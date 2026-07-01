Bpsoke’s Smyth named MGAA chairman as Manchester steps down

Tim Smyth, deputy chair of Bspoke Insurance Group, is set to take on the chairman role at the Managing General Agents’ Association as Charles Manchester steps down after a decade.

The change will take effect following the MGAA Annual Conference next week.

Smyth was previously elected director of the MGAA’s board at the start of the year. He was joined on it by Laura Hancock, managing director of Yutree Underwriting, and Gary Head, chief underwriting officer at Optio Group.

Today marks an important milestone for the MGAA as we welcome Tim Smyth as our new chairman.Mike Keating, MGAA

With more than 40 years’ insurance industry experience, Smyth took on his current post at