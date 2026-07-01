Acrisure UK CEO Mcilquham and CFO/COO Cross resign

Mark Mcilquham, CEO, and Katherine Cross, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, have resigned from their leadership positions within Acrisure’s UK business, a spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age.

Filings at Companies House revealed their appointments at the likes of Acrisure UK Holdings, Acrisure UK MGA and Acrisure UK Broking terminated on 19 June.

“Andrew Boyce, exec VP international, has stepped in as interim CEO while the position is still open,” the spokesperson continued.

“Eleanor Gamble has been appointed COO.”

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