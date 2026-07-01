SRG expands global specialty platform with acquisition

Specialist Risk Group has acquired Superian Insurance Group to strengthen its capabilities across specialty risk.

It claimed the deal boosted SRG’s ability to deliver specialist solutions to clients operating in increasingly complex and evolving risk environments. It added the acquisition will expand its presence across key international markets.

Founded in 2011 by Noah Jamal, Superian has developed into a specialty platform, offering services including one off risk placements, binding authority arrangements, in-house managing general agent capabilities, reinsurance solutions and London Market support