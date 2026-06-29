Ageas teams up with Top 100 broker on home

Ageas UK has joined the Source Insurance panel, in the latest of a string of home-focused expansion moves by the provider.

The insurer moved onto the home insurance panels of Sky Protect and of First2Protect in April and, earlier this month, did the same with recently regulated broker John Lewis Money.

Top 100 UK broker Source specialises in home and landlord insurance, working with advisers to offer options, traditionally partnering with mortgage brokers.

Ageas claimed the new arrangement reflected its continued investment in adviser distribution, and would help advisers offer “high‑quality home insurance alongside