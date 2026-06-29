Revenue growth across two Howden broking arms in the UK as staffing shifts

Howden UK and A-Plan have both reported revenue growth as the group reshuffled staff and businesses, according to Companies House filings.

Revenue for the year ending 30 September 2025 at Howden UK increased by 33% to £165.9m. It was due to “a combination of the impact of the 2024 business transfers contributing a full year of results, together with the 2025 book purchases, business transfers and organic growth”.

Howden UK (formerly known as Aston Lark) includes the commercial, specialist schemes and private client offerings.

Profit after tax for the year grew by over £1m to £10.9m.

Howden bought Aston Lark in April 2022, having