 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Revenue growth across two Howden broking arms in the UK as staffing shifts

Shuffle
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Howden UK and A-Plan have both reported revenue growth as the group reshuffled staff and businesses, according to Companies House filings.

Revenue for the year ending 30 September 2025 at Howden UK increased by 33% to £165.9m. It was due to “a combination of the impact of the 2024 business transfers contributing a full year of results, together with the 2025 book purchases, business transfers and organic growth”.

Howden UK (formerly known as Aston Lark) includes the commercial, specialist schemes and private client offerings.

Profit after tax for the year grew by over £1m to £10.9m.

Howden bought Aston Lark in April 2022, having

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: