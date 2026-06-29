FCA continues on insurance rules flexibility path with further simplification proposals

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation which it claimed will strip “overlapping and outdated requirements” from its insurance rulebook.

Last December the regulator confirmed changes to simplify matters for brokers and insurers including around ongoing training and product reviews and revealed further plans for 2026.

It has now proposed to amend requirements applying to non-UK insurance business; and suggested cutting out certain disclosure requirements that overlap “or add little value”.

That’s why we are refining its scope to provide greater clarity to wholesale markets and keep the focus on the consumer outcomes it was created