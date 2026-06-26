Ifed teams up with Nominet in battle against fake insurance websites

The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, part of the City of London Police, has teamed up with UK domain registry Nominet in the fight against spoof insurance websites.

Revealed by sister title Insurance Post, the partnership is designed to stop criminal scams using false online versions of recognised insurance companies’ websites.

Speaking at the Insurance Post Claims and Fraud Summit on 23 June, Nik Jethwa, detective chief inspector at Ifed, detailed that while motor remained the largest defrauded insurance segment, these crimes were evolving to encompass things like ghost brokers working through fake portals on the dark web.

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