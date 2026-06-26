 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ifed teams up with Nominet in battle against fake insurance websites

police
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, part of the City of London Police, has teamed up with UK domain registry Nominet in the fight against spoof insurance websites.

Revealed by sister title Insurance Post, the partnership is designed to stop criminal scams using false online versions of recognised insurance companies’ websites.

Speaking at the Insurance Post Claims and Fraud Summit on 23 June, Nik Jethwa, detective chief inspector at Ifed, detailed that while motor remained the largest defrauded insurance segment, these crimes were evolving to encompass things like ghost brokers working through fake portals on the dark web.

RelatedFCA warns of two cloned

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

David Ross
Ardonagh launches new business

The Ardonagh Group has launched Axiiem, an insurtech business designed to connect data, distribution and capacity more intelligently across specialty insurance.

Ravi Takhar, Bexhill
Bexhill grows again with new and existing brokers

Premium finance provider Bexhill UK expanded in the past year, growing with existing broker partners and adding more to its cohort of over 200, CEO Ravi Takhar told Insurance Age, as the specialist released its annual results.

data strategy for AI
CFC embeds AI coverage across portfolio

CFC has embedded affirmative AI coverage within its portfolio through a programme of updates to address novel AI exposures like model hallucination, AI generated content and model drift.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: