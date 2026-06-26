People Moves: 22 – 26 June 2026

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Axa XL, Santam and Marsh.

Axa XL appoints head of coverholder development

Samantha Wotton has joined Axa XL from Dual as head of coverholder development, UK, based in London.

Reporting to Elie Hanna, chief distribution officer of UK and Lloyd’s at Axa XL, Wotton will be responsible for developing, executing and leading the insurer’s UK coverholder commercial strategy and engagement model.

Bringing over 20 years of experience, Wotton was most recently deputy commercial officer at Dual