Newbie news: Protect Your Family – one step ahead

With the plans to relaunch Protect Your Family as a stand-alone specialist insurance broker having been unveiled at Biba’s 2026 conference, it is set to go live in August. Founder Steve Jones shares his goals for the firm and explains its mission of using tech and AI to keep customers one step ahead of risks.

You have over three decades in insurance, what is you background?

I joined AA for 18 months on the telephone sales, basically selling car insurance and motor breakdown.

A bunch of guys and ladies left AA to go and work for a new brand called Gladiator, which was set up by Admiral Insurance, back in 1993/94. I was asked if I’d want to go for an interview, so I went and got the job.

We set up an insurance broker, and it was a huge success. Within 18 months, I think we had about 200 staff as part of