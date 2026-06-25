CFC embeds AI coverage across portfolio

CFC has embedded affirmative AI coverage within its portfolio through a programme of updates to address novel AI exposures like model hallucination, AI generated content and model drift.

The firm claimed the rollout introduces “clear, explicit AI-related language” across seven key policies [see box]. CFC added it ensures customers have certainty around how AI-related exposures are treated, rather than relying on implied or silent coverage.

Our focus has been on giving clients and brokers clarity within our policies. Rather than relying on implied or silent coverage, we see value in being explicit about how AI is treated.Nick Line, CFC

Designed to eliminate ambiguity, the updates