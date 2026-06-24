First quarterly rise in car insurance premiums for over two years

Comprehensive car insurance premiums increased by 1% during the last three months, the first quarterly rise in over two years, according to Confused/WTW.

Since motor insurance prices peaked at £995 in December 2023, prices had steadily decreased for nine consecutive quarters.

However, WTW noted the rate of price deflation “slowed significantly” in 2026, with rises in three out of the first five months of 2026, May (0.3%), April (2.3%) and February (0.4%).

While premiums remain below last year’s levels, underlying claims cost pressures have not gone away.Tim Rourke, WTW

The car insurance price index observed that despite the recent uptick, car