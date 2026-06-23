Partners& co-founder Davey exits full time leadership

Partners& co-founder Lee Davey has announced he is stepping away from full-time executive leadership following medical advice.

Writing on LinkedIn Davey said: “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside super talented colleagues, loyal clients, trusted partners and many people who have become lifelong friends. Together we’ve shared successes, navigated challenges, celebrated milestones and built something that will continue to thrive long into the future.”

Partners& launched in 2020 led by Phil Barton, with Davey managing partner, South West, along with other senior leadership appointments.

Davey was named CEO for the South