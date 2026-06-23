Moorhouse founder Lyndon Wood returns to insurance market after five-year hiatus
Insurance industry veteran Lyndon Wood and his wife Raghad Wood have launched broking and managing general agent offering Ragado.
Lyndon Wood founded Moorhouse in 1990 when he was 19 years old, going on to build it over the following three decades until selling up to Right Choice (now branded Lucida Group). Moorhouse was subsequently bought by current owner Atec last year.
He acknowledged that having “attempted retirement” after the 2021 deal, he believes the next chapter of his career “lies at the intersection of business intelligence, technology and insurance”.
After nearly five years away, Wood said: “When I sold
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