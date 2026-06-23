Addept pens five-year capacity deal with Irwell

Addept Insurance Services has signed a further multi-million-pound capacity deal with Irwell Insurance to support growth in its portfolio of legal expenses cover.

The pair teamed up in April 2025 when managing general agent Addept entered the LEI market.

Irwell brings AM Best B++ (Good) capacity to the partnership, which has been extended for five years.

RelatedAddept enters legal expenses market with double launch

Richard Finan, managing director of Addept Insurance, said: “Our capacity arrangements are the foundation for business growth. Therefore, we are delighted to secure this long-term deal, extending our partnership with Irwell Insurance and