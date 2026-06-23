John Lewis regulated broker adds Ageas to home panel

Ageas has joined John Lewis Money’s panel of home insurers taking the total to four.

The insurer has developed a “bespoke offering” to meet John Lewis Money’s tiered proposition: bronze, silver, and gold levels of home insurance cover. It noted customers can choose the policy that best suits their needs.

Ageas will begin to offer home insurance for John Lewis Money customers with immediate effect.

Earlier this year, John Lewis Money became a regulated insurance broker and went live with a panel including Axa, Prestige Underwriting and Covéa for home insurance in April, with car to