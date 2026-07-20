Clear CEO feels “no pressure” as it enters fifth year with Goldman Sachs

The CEO of Clear Group has asserted the broker is under no pressure to consider future options yet as it enters its fifth year with private equity backer Goldman Sachs.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age about its results for the full year ending 31 October 2025, Mike Edgeley, pictured, said that the business still has plenty to do and is not “worrying what an exit looks like”.

In 2025 Clear Group reported a 44% growth in revenue to £134m (2024: £93m) and 67% jump in adjusted EBITDA to £46.2m (2024: 27.7m).

Its growth written premium was £819.3m (2024: £728m) and its EBITDA margin was 34% (2024: 31,3%).

Edgeley was keen to underline its organic growth of 8.8%