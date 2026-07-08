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Gallagher broking and placement MD Smith departs

Stephen Smith, managing director of broking and placement for Gallagher's UK & Ireland retail division.

Gallagher’s managing director of broking and placement for its UK and Ireland retail division Stephen Smith has departed 16 months after being promoted into the role, Insurance Age can reveal.

In March 2025 Smith, pictured, joined the executive team of the region’s retail CEO Nick Harris, having previously been head of regional broking and placement, where he led the business’s teams across the south of England.

Gallagher said the MD of placement post involved responsibility for leading Gallagher UK and Ireland’s retail broking strategy, as well as overseeing the placement of insurance on behalf of clients across 500 markets.

RelatedGallagher promotes Smith to broking and placement MD 

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