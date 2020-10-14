Video: Do brokers remain optimistic following the Covid-19 breakout?

MD Paul Trail talks to Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton about broker optimism, resilience and the potential for growth.

The latest Close Brothers Premium Finance video delves in to broker sentiment about the future.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]