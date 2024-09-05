Blog: The integration of NIG into RSA – moving towards a unified market presence

A year ago, RSA reached an agreement with Direct Line Group to acquire its brokered commercial lines operations, including NIG and FarmWeb. David Enoch, distribution and proposition director at the insurer, gives an update on the progress since then.

The integration of NIG into RSA is a transformational journey enabling us to develop a market-leading commercial lines operation in the UK that is geared to outperform in terms of product, service, proposition and profitability.

The process, which has been meticulously planned and executed, aims to ensure our brokers have a single, cohesive point of contact, simplifying interactions and strengthening relationships.

Broker feedback: a vital component of our strategy

One of the most critical aspects of this integration has been our focus on broker insight and feedback.

Our commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with brokers has been vital.

Since the onset, we have actively sought input from brokers, holding numerous working groups and feedback sessions to gauge their perspectives. The responses have been overwhelmingly positive, particularly regarding the level of communication and the updates provided throughout the process.

We have further sessions scheduled, to provide other opportunities for brokers to share their observations, successes and any areas where we might need to adjust our strategy.

A unified brand: one face to the market

We are already underway to delivering one consistent approach for all broker interactions. This unification means brokers will no longer need to navigate between two relationship managers, thus streamlining their experience and ensuring clarity in communication and relationship development.

Brokers have expressed their appreciation for this, as it provides them with a clear understanding of who will manage their relationships moving forward. This is essential for fostering strong, long-term partnerships and is considered one of the critical steps in our integration process.

Enhancing market visibility and product proposition

There’s also a focus on increasing our market visibility; teams will be spending more time with brokers, ensuring they are well-informed about our product offerings and value propositions, and trading face to face. This proactive approach is designed to support brokers as they navigate the changes brought about by the integration.

We will work with each broker to determine the best channels for them to reach us, ensuring their needs are met efficiently and effectively. While there will be a few bumps in the road, thanks to the continuous support and co-operation of our brokers, we can find a way to deliver the right customer outcomes.

A stronger RSA for the future

The integration is not just about combining two businesses, it’s about creating a stronger, more relevant entity in the marketplace. Brokers recognise the importance of a robust RSA, and their support has been instrumental in driving this process forward.

Our expanded product range, and added value proposition, will cater to a wide spectrum of needs.

Initially, there was some apprehension among brokers, with some concerned about losing a market. However, we’ve worked diligently to communicate that by bringing the two businesses together, we will be ‘Better Together’, offering a broader product range and proposition, delivering a greater market relevance.

Our expanded product range, and added value proposition, will cater to a wide spectrum of needs. By trading more frequently and offering a more comprehensive range of products and services, we aim to become even more relevant to our brokers and match their clients’ needs.

Commitment to service excellence

Throughout the integration, maintaining high service levels has been a priority. We’ve continually refined our processes and systems to ensure we deliver the service our brokers deserve. This dedication to service excellence is a significant driver behind the integration, as we strive to create a more efficient and effective business model.

In the coming months, we will be rolling out more claims capabilities, further enhancing our service offerings. These advancements are designed to support our brokers as they grow their businesses and to ensure we remain a trusted partner in the market.

The importance of ongoing feedback

As we continue this journey, we encourage brokers to maintain an open line of communication with us. Their feedback is invaluable in shaping our strategy and ensuring we are meeting their needs. We remain committed to growing our business, and we ask for our brokers’ continued support as we navigate this process together.

The acquisition is transformational for us, designed to strengthen our market presence, enhance our product and proposition offerings, and improve our service delivery.

With the unwavering support of our owners Intact and the active engagement of our brokers, we are confident this integration will set us up to deliver outperformance.

We look forward to continuing this journey together.

David Enoch joins the panel ‘How are insurers supporting brokers in navigating the ever changing insurance landscape?’ at Broker Expo 2024 on the 10th October at the Birmingham NEC. Sign up to attend now.