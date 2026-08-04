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Sabre grows GWP, holds COR and profits steady at half-year

Money

Motor insurer Sabre grew premiums by 15.7% in the first half of 2026, as profits and the combined operating ratio remained consistent.

GWP increased to £116m compared to £100.3m in the same period of last year.

Both motor and motorcycle saw rises as taxi dipped.

Motor leapt by £16m to £103.4m as the number of policies rose 33,000 to 232,000.

Motorcycle GWP was also ahead, however policies only ticked up. The insurer’s premium soared 50.8% from H1 2025 to £8.9m while policies were up 1,000 at 40,000.

According to the provider, the majority of the product’s growth was in the direct channel having launched Sabre Direct last year.

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