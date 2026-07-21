FCA sounds the alarm on cloned Colchester broker

The Financial Conduct Authority has reported fraudsters have been impersonating Colchester-based Gate Insurance with a clone, in a warning issued yesterday [20 July].

According to the real site – clarified as www.gateinsurance.com by the FCA – the broker is a specialist in high risk and emerging markets.

Providing the genuine email of the broker as mbcompliance@btinternet.com, the authority stressed the genuine firm has no connection with the fraudsters.

RelatedFCA issues another Close Brothers clone warning

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been impersonating Close Brothers trying to scam people with a clone of the authorised firm