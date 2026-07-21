 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FCA sounds the alarm on cloned Colchester broker

fraud
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Financial Conduct Authority has reported fraudsters have been impersonating Colchester-based Gate Insurance with a clone, in a warning issued yesterday [20 July].

According to the real site – clarified as www.gateinsurance.com by the FCA – the broker is a specialist in high risk and emerging markets.

Providing the genuine email of the broker as mbcompliance@btinternet.com, the authority stressed the genuine firm has no connection with the fraudsters.

RelatedFCA issues another Close Brothers clone warning 

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters have been impersonating Close Brothers trying to scam people with a clone of the authorised firm

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Nick Harris Marsh Retail
Q&A: Gallagher’s Nick Harris

The CEO of Gallagher’s UK and Ireland retail division, Nick Harris, reflects on his two years in the role, growing in the soft market, restructuring after deals and the one that never happened.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: